Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.25-5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04-1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion. Corpay also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 18.900-19.100 EPS.

NYSE:CPAY traded up $19.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $366.01. 1,210,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.43. Corpay has a 1 year low of $221.37 and a 1 year high of $375.35. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corpay will post 17.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPAY shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. William Blair upgraded shares of Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corpay from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.79.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

