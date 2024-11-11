Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.140-1.240 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.0 million-$87.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.3 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.450-5.550 EPS.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Down 3.9 %

Consensus Cloud Solutions stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.05. 176,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.87. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $28.09.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.15. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 25.72% and a negative return on equity of 57.77%. The company had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCSI. BTIG Research upgraded Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

