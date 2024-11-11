ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,867 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 95.6% in the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 313 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $111.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $101.29 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

