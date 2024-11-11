Colonial River Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Colonial River Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 75.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 927 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.1% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Amgen by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,655 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 10.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 61,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 711,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,346,000 after purchasing an additional 69,693 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $325.28 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.52 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.39.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.24%.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.50.

Amgen Company Profile



Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

