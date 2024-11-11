Colonial River Investments LLC Invests $230,000 in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,882,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,079,000 after buying an additional 246,983 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 115.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 16,824 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 484,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,437,000 after buying an additional 59,613 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in VICI Properties by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 593,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,781,000 after purchasing an additional 47,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $31.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.07%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

