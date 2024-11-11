Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Up 17% – What’s Next?

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shot up 17% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $319.49 and last traded at $316.90. 15,483,539 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 10,648,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.74.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COIN. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.28.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.94. The stock has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total transaction of $3,510,455.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,637,069.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,158,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total value of $3,510,455.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,637,069.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,822 shares of company stock valued at $16,372,294. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,989 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,201,106 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $570,341,000 after acquiring an additional 71,398 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,488,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $330,895,000 after acquiring an additional 22,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 185.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,063,117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $236,258,000 after acquiring an additional 691,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $139,854,000 after acquiring an additional 486,512 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

