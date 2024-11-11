Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FOF opened at $13.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.
About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Fast-Growing Stocks Analysts See Doubling in Price
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- You Can Bet on DraftKings to Rebound in 2025
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.