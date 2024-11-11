Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Chemed has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Chemed has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chemed to earn $23.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

Shares of NYSE CHE traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $562.05. 62,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,875. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $582.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $565.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed has a 1-year low of $523.33 and a 1-year high of $654.62.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $606.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.22 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.86%. Chemed's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.81, for a total value of $1,197,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,735 shares in the company, valued at $62,117,555.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,713 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.35, for a total transaction of $975,296.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,159.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.81, for a total transaction of $1,197,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,117,555.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,144 shares of company stock worth $3,002,419. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

