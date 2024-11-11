Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 9.7% in the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 32,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,042,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,264,000 after acquiring an additional 59,853 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 56.0% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC stock opened at $45.13 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $27.34 and a one year high of $45.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 12.48%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 37.82%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 11,422,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $465,811,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 835,908,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,088,345,979.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $3,661,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,063.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 11,422,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $465,811,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 835,908,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,088,345,979.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,067,817 shares of company stock valued at $4,548,518,070. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.69.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

