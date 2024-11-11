Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,722 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Bank AR boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 106.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Stryker by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $375.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $361.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.71. The stock has a market cap of $143.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $266.93 and a 52-week high of $377.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,825,275. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

