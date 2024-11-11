Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.60 and last traded at C$3.60, with a volume of 2400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.57.
Ceres Global Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$112.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.49, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.92.
About Ceres Global
Ceres Global Ag Corp. engages in the procurement and provision of agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics and storage services worldwide. The company operates through Grain, Supply Chain Services, and Seed and Processing segments.
