Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.60 and last traded at C$3.60, with a volume of 2400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.57.

Ceres Global Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$112.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.49, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.92.

About Ceres Global

(Get Free Report)

Ceres Global Ag Corp. engages in the procurement and provision of agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics and storage services worldwide. The company operates through Grain, Supply Chain Services, and Seed and Processing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.