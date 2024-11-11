Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.7% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 39,534.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,136,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,356,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,276 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 306.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 407,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,385,000 after purchasing an additional 307,479 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3,319.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 275,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,606,000 after purchasing an additional 266,969 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,042,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 488,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,060,000 after purchasing an additional 244,253 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $299.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.40.
Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $6.49 on Monday, hitting $399.86. 110,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.88 and a 12-month high of $418.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $376.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.60. The company has a market cap of $193.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.09% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.
In other news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.98, for a total transaction of $368,788.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,332.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 12,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.25, for a total transaction of $5,192,534.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,171,646.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.98, for a total value of $368,788.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,332.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,749 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,912 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
