Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Raises Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $828,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 105.9% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE GS opened at $589.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $184.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.66 and a fifty-two week high of $598.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,416 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.36, for a total transaction of $3,826,245.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,358,685.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.36, for a total transaction of $3,826,245.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,358,685.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total transaction of $1,768,072.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,795.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,119 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $614.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

