Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Purchases 207 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,771,000 after purchasing an additional 999,735 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,774,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,213,000 after purchasing an additional 727,760 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,412,000 after purchasing an additional 863,219 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,106,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,462,000 after purchasing an additional 172,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,372,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,113,000 after acquiring an additional 73,653 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $184.42 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.59 and a 200 day moving average of $172.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

