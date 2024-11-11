Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 0.9% of Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 70.6% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 4,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. PBCay One RSC Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. PBCay One RSC Ltd now owns 375,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 118,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 639.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 10,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $514.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $484.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $471.94. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $369.57 and a one year high of $514.92.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

