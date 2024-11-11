CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.670-1.730 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $885.0 million-$905.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $883.6 million. CarGurus also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.50-$0.55 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARG. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CarGurus from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CarGurus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.59.

Shares of CARG stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.81. 1,309,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,031. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $37.89.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $218.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $795,812.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 449,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,223,340.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 4,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $123,562.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 119,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,740.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $795,812.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 449,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,340.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,794. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

