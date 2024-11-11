Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Camden National from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Camden National from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Camden National Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAC opened at $47.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $697.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Camden National has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $50.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $36.68.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $75.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.90 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 16.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden National

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Camden National in the second quarter worth $4,943,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Camden National during the third quarter valued at $1,729,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 13.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 239,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 28,007 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 836,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,605,000 after acquiring an additional 26,450 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the second quarter worth about $757,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Featured Articles

