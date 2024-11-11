Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.54) and last traded at GBX 188 ($2.45), with a volume of 19490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185 ($2.41).

Cake Box Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £75.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1,709.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 177.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 175.21.

Cake Box Company Profile

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream celebration cakes in the United Kingdom. The company sells cakes, cupcakes, cheesecakes, and treats; and party accessories, including balloons and candles. It also engages in the franchising of specialist cake stores; and property rental activities.

