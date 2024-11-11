BWS Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Stock Price

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at BWS Financial from $240.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $104.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of UI traded up $20.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $333.38. The company had a trading volume of 102,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 1.13. Ubiquiti has a twelve month low of $104.24 and a twelve month high of $335.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.06 and its 200-day moving average is $180.81.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.17). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 3,321.33%. The company had revenue of $507.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.23 million. Ubiquiti’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter worth $436,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 18,986 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

