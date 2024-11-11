Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Acquires 80 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 711,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,177,000 after purchasing an additional 411,084 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,999,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Garmin by 34.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $178,958,000 after buying an additional 278,990 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 123.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 486,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,600,000 after buying an additional 268,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $38,727,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total value of $123,328.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,484.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,359.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 587 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total value of $123,328.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,484.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,502 in the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Stock Up 0.6 %

GRMN stock opened at $214.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.13. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.01 and a 12-month high of $214.62.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.53. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.67.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

