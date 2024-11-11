Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $226,000 Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Vertiv by 303.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,784 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,987,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,399,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.11.

Vertiv Stock Up 2.9 %

VRT opened at $125.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.63 and a 200-day moving average of $92.55. The company has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

