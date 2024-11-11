Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) versus Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) and Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.8% of Brand Engagement Network shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 62.9% of Brand Engagement Network shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Brand Engagement Network alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brand Engagement Network and Jack Henry & Associates”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brand Engagement Network N/A N/A -$6.88 million N/A N/A Jack Henry & Associates $2.22 billion 5.81 $381.82 million $5.46 32.34

Profitability

Jack Henry & Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Brand Engagement Network.

This table compares Brand Engagement Network and Jack Henry & Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brand Engagement Network N/A -452.27% -40.40% Jack Henry & Associates 17.79% 21.81% 13.94%

Volatility and Risk

Brand Engagement Network has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jack Henry & Associates has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Brand Engagement Network and Jack Henry & Associates, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brand Engagement Network 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jack Henry & Associates 0 10 3 0 2.23

Brand Engagement Network presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 444.37%. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus price target of $188.73, suggesting a potential upside of 6.89%. Given Brand Engagement Network’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brand Engagement Network is more favorable than Jack Henry & Associates.

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates beats Brand Engagement Network on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brand Engagement Network

(Get Free Report)

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities. It serves the automotive, healthcare, and other industries through direct sales force and channel partners. Brand Engagement Network, Inc. was formerly known as Blockchain Exchange Network Inc. and changed its name to Brand Engagement Network, Inc. in April 2023. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions; core data processing solutions for various credit unions; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial services organizations and corporate entities. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. In addition, the company’s core banking platform offerings include SilverLake system, a robust system primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a parameter-driven, easy-to-use system for banks; and Core Director, a cost-efficient system with point-and-click operation, as well as core credit union platform under the Symitar name. Further, it provides digital products and services and electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; implementation, training, and support services; and software licensing and related services, professional services, and data centers. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Brand Engagement Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brand Engagement Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.