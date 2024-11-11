Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bowhead Specialty were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Bowhead Specialty in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the second quarter valued at $192,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000.

Get Bowhead Specialty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bowhead Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Insider Transactions at Bowhead Specialty

In other Bowhead Specialty news, Director Family Mutual Insuran American sold 1,362,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $37,735,294.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,700,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,211,079.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bowhead Specialty Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BOW stock opened at $32.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.53. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $116.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bowhead Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowhead Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.