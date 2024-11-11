Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,450,000 after purchasing an additional 166,380 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 144,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after purchasing an additional 63,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 62,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $103.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.88. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $103.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

