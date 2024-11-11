Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,728 iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth $277,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SUSL stock opened at $106.30 on Monday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $106.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.77.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.3186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.