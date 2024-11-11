BMO Capital Markets Lowers Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target to $0.60

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $0.80 to $0.60 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEV. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down from $1.50) on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.46.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LEV

Lion Electric Trading Down 15.8 %

NYSE:LEV opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. Lion Electric has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.33 million. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 74.35% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lion Electric will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Lion Electric by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 239,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lion Electric

(Get Free Report)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.