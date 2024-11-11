BMO Capital Markets Lowers Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target to $0.60

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $0.80 to $0.60 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEV. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down from $1.50) on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.46.
Lion Electric Trading Down 15.8 %
Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.33 million. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 74.35% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lion Electric will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Lion Electric by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 239,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
