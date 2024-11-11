Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.32 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.67 ($0.05), with a volume of 4589399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.85 ($0.05).

Blencowe Resources Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The company has a market capitalization of £8.32 million, a PE ratio of -361.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.05.

About Blencowe Resources

(Get Free Report)

Blencowe Resources Plc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of graphite properties in Northern Uganda. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blencowe Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blencowe Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.