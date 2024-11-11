BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lessened its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,587 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,373 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,874 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in BHP Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,313 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $55.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

