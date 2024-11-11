Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI World ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URTH. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 175.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $647,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $159.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.24 and a 200 day moving average of $150.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $121.23 and a one year high of $160.20.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

