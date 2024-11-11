Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $108.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.88.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

NYSE:HAE opened at $87.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average is $82.63. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $70.25 and a 1-year high of $97.97.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.57 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 2,101.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,706,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 38.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 562,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,006,000 after buying an additional 156,665 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 311.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 19,510 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 26.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

