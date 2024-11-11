Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.40, but opened at $17.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Barrick Gold shares last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 5,579,697 shares.

GOLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.50 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.90.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOLD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Barrick Gold Trading Down 4.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Barrick Gold by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,163 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,659 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 64,085 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.3% in the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,890 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 24.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.