Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $134.00 to $153.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.88.

Expedia Group stock opened at $180.76 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $190.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,568,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,570,779.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,568,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,570,779.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,740. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,019 shares of company stock valued at $6,958,891. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. GHE LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

