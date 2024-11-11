Barclays Cuts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $392.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $396.00 to $392.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HCA. Wolfe Research upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $475.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.00.

HCA stock opened at $354.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $417.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 57.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,792,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,750 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $131,527,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,472,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $95,882,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 30.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 721,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,581,000 after buying an additional 168,093 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

