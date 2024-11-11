Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 29 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40,191.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 523,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,303,000 after purchasing an additional 522,490 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,003,000 after acquiring an additional 230,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,036,544,000 after acquiring an additional 222,949 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,926,000 after acquiring an additional 150,526 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,296,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.38.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 2.5 %

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $459.73 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $367.24 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.25.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

