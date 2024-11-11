Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 62.9% during the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 67.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock opened at $224.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.21 and a 200-day moving average of $209.26. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.73 and a 12-month high of $226.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 45.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total transaction of $66,795.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at $834,946.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Waste Management from $213.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on WM

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.