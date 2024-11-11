Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Increases Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.14.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS stock opened at $207.50 on Monday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.43 and a 1 year high of $243.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

