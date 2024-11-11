Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $403,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PEP stock opened at $165.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.98. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.03 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $226.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

