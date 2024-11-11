Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $26.72 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $151.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.03%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

