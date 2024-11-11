Aytu BioPharma (AYTU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.37). Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 51.31% and a negative net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter.

Aytu BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AYTU opened at $1.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. Aytu BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64.

About Aytu BioPharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment offers prescription products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including Adzenys XR-ODT for patients from six years and older, and Cotempla XR-ODT for patients from six to seventeen years old.

