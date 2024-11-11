Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,370 Shares of PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,233,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,370 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PSQ were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Insider Activity at PSQ

In other news, Director Kelly Lynn Loeffler purchased 1,203,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $3,250,000.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,203,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,000.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSQ Stock Performance

PSQH opened at $2.93 on Monday. PSQ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.01. The company has a market cap of $91.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11.

PSQ Company Profile

PSQ ( NYSE:PSQH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. PSQ had a negative return on equity of 348.34% and a negative net margin of 349.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PSQ Holdings, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.

