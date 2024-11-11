Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,095 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,095 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,283.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $92.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.31%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

