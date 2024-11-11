Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,518 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 314.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 746,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 566,514 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $576,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 411,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 37,062 shares during the last quarter.

HTAB stock opened at $19.60 on Monday. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $19.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54.

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

