Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KWB Wealth grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1,384.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

JSML stock opened at $73.07 on Monday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $73.15. The company has a market cap of $266.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.81.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

