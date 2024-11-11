Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,650.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317,531 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10,544.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,016,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978,954 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 260.2% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 2,370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 536.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,043,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,673,000 after acquiring an additional 879,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $87,237,000.

QQQM opened at $211.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.10. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $152.05 and a 12-month high of $211.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

