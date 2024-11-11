AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.180-0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.7 million-$9.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.5 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEYE shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of AudioEye from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of AudioEye from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AudioEye presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE traded up $4.71 on Friday, hitting $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 570,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $377.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.03. AudioEye has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $32.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

