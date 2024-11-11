Assetmark Inc. Has $9.31 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $9,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 424.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $309.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.10. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.46 and a one year high of $310.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

