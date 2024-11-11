Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $15,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,582,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,382,000 after purchasing an additional 498,699 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,273,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 849,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,361,000 after buying an additional 137,348 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 647,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 561,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,951,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $57.44 on Monday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average of $57.33.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.