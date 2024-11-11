Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $12,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 477,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,139,000 after purchasing an additional 34,956 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,756,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,354,000 after buying an additional 1,429,537 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.3% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.6 %

HLT opened at $247.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.30. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.28 and a 52 week high of $249.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.92.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,384,375.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,382,423.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,933. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,384,375.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,423.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Melius lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.