Assetmark Inc. Buys 126,819 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 6,720.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,819 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $13,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 17.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 17.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 43,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TRU stock opened at $106.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.11. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.62.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TransUnion from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.53.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $303,275.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,527.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $303,275.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,527.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $261,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,432.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $961,407. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

