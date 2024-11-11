Assetmark Inc. Acquires 13,453 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,453 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $14,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 35.3% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in Progressive by 6.0% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $915,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 169,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Progressive from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.56.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $261.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.22. The company has a market cap of $153.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.36. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $149.14 and a 12-month high of $263.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.18. Progressive had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $19.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $775,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 7,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total transaction of $1,964,096.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,384.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $775,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,843 shares of company stock valued at $18,674,912 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.